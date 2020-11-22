Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.06.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.