Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 20,000 AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIM. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter worth $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $1.93 on Friday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $7.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a current ratio of 50.01.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 12,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $25,001.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,586.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

