Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after buying an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 918,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

