Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.91.

LULU stock opened at $345.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

