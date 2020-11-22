Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $51,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $273.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average of $222.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.12.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

