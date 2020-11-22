Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $57,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

