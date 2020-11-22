Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 114.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

