Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,160,000 after purchasing an additional 242,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,517,000 after buying an additional 3,487,287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after buying an additional 1,709,228 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,143,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,241,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,087,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 171,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.