Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 226.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

ELS stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

