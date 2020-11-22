Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

