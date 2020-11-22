Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $54,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

