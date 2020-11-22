Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $72,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 36,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000.

SDS stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

