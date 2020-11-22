Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 50 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HubSpot by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,657,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,499,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $371.43 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $395.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.60 and its 200 day moving average is $257.74. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 1.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jyske Bank increased their target price on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,577,099. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

