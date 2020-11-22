Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,114 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SH opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

