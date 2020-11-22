Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 125 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allegion were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allegion by 235.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,094,000 after acquiring an additional 889,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after acquiring an additional 754,417 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Allegion by 29.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 298.2% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 369,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,178,000 after acquiring an additional 276,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allegion by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,471,000 after purchasing an additional 230,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

