Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,501 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 135,268.2% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 59,518 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $37.82 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89.

