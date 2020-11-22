Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.9% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $242.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $247.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.11 and a 200 day moving average of $209.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

