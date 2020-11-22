Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 270,322 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 403.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,330,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,616,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,490,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.05.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

