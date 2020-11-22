Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.