Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARWR stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 1.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

In other news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

