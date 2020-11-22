Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AOTVF stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

