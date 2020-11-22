Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Astronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

ATRO stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $347.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 522,164 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Astronics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 84,660 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 480,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 180,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 181,029 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

