AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

AVRO opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.63. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after acquiring an additional 647,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in AVROBIO by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AVROBIO by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

