Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,400 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 798,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.
Shares of AXTLF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.
Axtel Company Profile
