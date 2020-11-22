B. Riley Comments on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

GIII stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 311,371 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

