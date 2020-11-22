B. Riley Cuts Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target to $16.00

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxart from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $700.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

