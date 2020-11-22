B. Riley Raises The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $32.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on The Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $586.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.