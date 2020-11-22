Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €53.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €48.43 ($56.97).

ETR 1COV opened at €45.78 ($53.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 45.78. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €46.99 ($55.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

