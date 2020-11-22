Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $941.78

Shares of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $941.78 and traded as high as $990.40. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) shares last traded at $982.00, with a volume of 243,887 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 941.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 833.46. The stock has a market cap of $816.62 million and a P/E ratio of 31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L)’s previous dividend of $3.50. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

