Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 3,131 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 194.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,673,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ opened at $126.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $200,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $800,467. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.