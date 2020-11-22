Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 301.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 210,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,540,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Shares of LLY opened at $145.49 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $113.29 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

