Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Clorox were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Clorox by 179.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $203.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

In other Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,381 shares of company stock worth $9,893,347. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

