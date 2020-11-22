Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $78.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

