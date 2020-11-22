Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

