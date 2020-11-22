Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $485,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $4,810,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

