Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $518.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total transaction of $2,873,466.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,667 shares of company stock worth $77,779,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

