Bank of America Boosts Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 310

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 253 ($3.31) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 190.42 ($2.49).

LON RMG opened at GBX 296.06 ($3.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 202.18. Royal Mail plc has a 12 month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 312.90 ($4.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

