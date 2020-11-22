Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO) Insider Buys £72,480 in Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.78) per share, for a total transaction of £72,480 ($94,695.58).

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) stock opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.73) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 946.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 932.06. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 690 ($9.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,845 ($24.11).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

