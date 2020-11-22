Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$87.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$84.05.

Shares of BMO opened at C$93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

