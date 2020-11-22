Baozun (BZUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BZUN stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. Baozun has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
