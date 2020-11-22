Barclays Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €4.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €2.75 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.32 ($3.90).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

