Barclays Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €106.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €110.71 ($130.25).

FRA SY1 opened at €106.55 ($125.35) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.62. Symrise AG has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

