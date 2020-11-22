Barclays Boosts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $65.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alliant Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.