Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 2nd

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $417.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.