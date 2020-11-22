Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) alerts:

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock opened at C$31.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.65. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.52 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

About Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.