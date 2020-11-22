Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Barry Callebaut stock opened at $2,158.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,167.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,048.19. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $1,860.00 and a twelve month high of $2,256.26.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacaofruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.