Berenberg Bank Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EYE. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. National Vision has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Vision by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,796,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,009,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 430.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,119,000 after buying an additional 3,751,753 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 27.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after buying an additional 649,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 76,523 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

