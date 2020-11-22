Berry Petroleum Company LLC to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

BRY stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $271.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

