BeyondSpring Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BeyondSpring in a report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.07). William Blair also issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeyondSpring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $317.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

