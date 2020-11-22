BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,990,000 after purchasing an additional 203,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 701,464 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 978,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BHP Group by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 352,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 223,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.